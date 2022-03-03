Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,183 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88.

