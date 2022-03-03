Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,630,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

