Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 982,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,646,549. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.