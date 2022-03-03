Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 16,796 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.