Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 16,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. State Street Corp bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

