PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will post $65.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.00 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $268.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $270.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.59 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $304.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after buying an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PROS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after buying an additional 341,276 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,480,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 40.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRO traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,392. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

