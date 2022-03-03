PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Short Interest Update

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

PUTKY stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

