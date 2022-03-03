PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,640 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.55% of PTC worth $79,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,494. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

