Public Index Network (PIN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $1,679.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.90 or 0.06651790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,501.05 or 1.00006376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

