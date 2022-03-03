Public Mint Trading 24.6% Lower This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $59,732.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022110 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,807,537 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.