PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PUBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

In other news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $270,706.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,559. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.