Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Pulmonx has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $891.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.28.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Pulmonx by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 336,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

