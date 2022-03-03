Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the January 31st total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 5,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.52. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

