Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By B. Riley

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

