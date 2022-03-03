Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoPro in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GoPro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock worth $3,935,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.