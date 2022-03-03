Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tivity Health, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TVTY opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $9,106,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

