Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Issued By Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CHR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

TSE:CHR opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$771.01 million and a P/E ratio of -36.17. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

