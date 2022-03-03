Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Issued By Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

