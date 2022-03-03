Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,838 shares of company stock worth $539,947 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

