Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

