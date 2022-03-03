Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arvinas, Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

ARVN opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

