Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUBO. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $8.51 on Thursday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

