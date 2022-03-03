Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Increased by Analyst

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

