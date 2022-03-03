Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mosaic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

MOS opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

