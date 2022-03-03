Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Reduced by Analyst

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.78.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$111.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.08. Nutrien has a 52-week low of C$66.05 and a 52-week high of C$114.08. The firm has a market cap of C$61.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

