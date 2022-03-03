Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Raised by Analyst

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of PECO opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $35,357,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.