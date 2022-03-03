Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 5,100.0% in February

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Qantas Airways in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Qantas Airways stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Qantas Airways has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

