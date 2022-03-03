Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 7th

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 7th.

QK opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46. Q&K International Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Q&K International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Q&K International Group by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

