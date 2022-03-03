QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

