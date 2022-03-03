Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $24.37 million and $61,891.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,425.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.56 or 0.06648184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00258347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00728370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00069735 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.73 or 0.00414209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00286795 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,044,126 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

