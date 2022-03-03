Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Up 15.4%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) shares were up 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 31,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,236,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53.
In other news, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,008,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christian Lapointe sold 12,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $70,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
