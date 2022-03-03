Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00296887 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004382 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.87 or 0.01175397 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003083 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

