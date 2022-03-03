QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Sells $93,343.24 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QuickLogic stock remained flat at $$5.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 17,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.31. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85,015 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

