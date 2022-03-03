QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.31. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.77.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

