R Dirk Allison Sells 1,911 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

