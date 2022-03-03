Rage Fan (RAGE) Hits Market Cap of $384,641.52

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $384,641.52 and approximately $15,184.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041940 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.79 or 0.06537621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,431.03 or 0.99919331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00045526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026250 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

