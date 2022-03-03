Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.