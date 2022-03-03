Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.91. Approximately 10,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 526,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $827.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

