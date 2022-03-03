Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 3.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

