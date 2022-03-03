Raymond James Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 19,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,495. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.