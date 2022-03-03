Raymond James Cuts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.71.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries stock opened at C$57.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$56.45 and a twelve month high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$64.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.00.

In related news, Director Douglas W. Muzyka acquired 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,856. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.