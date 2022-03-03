RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Holdings Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,138 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

