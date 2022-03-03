Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.73 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 9,027,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,744,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,945.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

