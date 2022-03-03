Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) versus The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Real Good Food and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Real Good Food presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.27%. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus target price of $51.40, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.67 $77.36 million $1.27 28.42

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group 6.67% 10.12% 6.29%

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

