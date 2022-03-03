Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $34.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

