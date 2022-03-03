Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $300.00.

3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $233.00.

2/28/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00.

2/28/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $285.00.

2/24/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $210.00.

2/18/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00.

2/1/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

1/28/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/21/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.

1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Get salesforcecom inc alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,159,315 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.