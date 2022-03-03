Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $315.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $300.00.
- 3/2/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $233.00.
- 2/28/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $240.00.
- 2/28/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $285.00.
- 2/24/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $210.00.
- 2/18/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $340.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/15/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $275.00 to $225.00.
- 2/1/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $244.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”
- 1/28/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $316.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/21/2022 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $315.00.
- 1/4/2022 – salesforce.com was given a new $360.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
NYSE:CRM opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
