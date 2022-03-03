Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,235. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

