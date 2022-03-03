Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCON traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,235. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Recon Technology (Get Rating)
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.
