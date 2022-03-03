Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

REPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

