Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Recro Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $83.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 99,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $154,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
REPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)
Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.
