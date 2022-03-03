Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,353.20 or 1.00299602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00074779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021959 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001936 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.47 or 0.00280554 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.