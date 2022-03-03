Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells $645,900.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 1,545,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $77.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lowered Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 82.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

