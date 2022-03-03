Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing Sells 2,000 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $616.87 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after acquiring an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after buying an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

